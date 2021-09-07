Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Down 3.8%

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) shares dropped 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $68.64 and last traded at $68.64. Approximately 1,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 286,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.36.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
In related news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $131,463.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,777 shares of company stock worth $931,778 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in Blackbaud by 58.8% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 14,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 14.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 129.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 9,715.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 412,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 408,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.
About Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
