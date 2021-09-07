Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Down 3.8%

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) shares dropped 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $68.64 and last traded at $68.64. Approximately 1,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 286,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $229.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%. On average, analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $131,463.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,777 shares of company stock worth $931,778 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in Blackbaud by 58.8% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 14,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 14.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 129.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 9,715.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 412,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 408,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

