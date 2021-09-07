BLOCKv (VEE) Hits Market Capitalization of $29.97 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $29.97 million and approximately $31,546.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One BLOCKv coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00058699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00146581 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00044381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $338.28 or 0.00731717 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (VEE) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

