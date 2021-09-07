Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.68 Million

Equities analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to post sales of $241.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $232.83 million and the highest is $258.80 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $200.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year sales of $974.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $952.80 million to $993.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The business had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on BE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

NYSE BE traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,036. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 3.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 44,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,060,995.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,492 shares of company stock worth $2,676,966. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $10,129,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 101,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

