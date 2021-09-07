BMO Capital Markets Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $575.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Broadcom stock opened at $497.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.01. The company has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $343.48 and a 1 year high of $507.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,307,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,526,000 after buying an additional 55,925 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,401,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

