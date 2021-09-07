Bonk Market Capitalization Achieves $1.25 Million (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Bonk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bonk has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar. Bonk has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00060640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.11 or 0.00150886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.35 or 0.00741228 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00044200 BTC.

About Bonk

Bonk (BONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

