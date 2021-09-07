Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink Buys 5,000 Shares

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,315,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,889,135.08.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, George Frederick Fink acquired 2,300 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,316.00.

On Friday, August 27th, George Frederick Fink acquired 3,500 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.79 per share, with a total value of C$16,767.80.

On Monday, August 23rd, George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,512.00.

On Friday, August 13th, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,550.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, George Frederick Fink bought 3,800 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,926.00.

On Monday, July 26th, George Frederick Fink purchased 4,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.71 per share, with a total value of C$22,828.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, George Frederick Fink acquired 2,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,980.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,641.00.

Shares of Bonterra Energy stock traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,477. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.02 and a 12 month high of C$6.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$155.16 million and a PE ratio of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Bonterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bonterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.31.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.