BOX Token (BOX) Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $102.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00016155 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $211.40 or 0.00450816 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001049 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000721 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.