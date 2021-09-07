Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Hits New 12-Month High at $256.39

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$256.39 and last traded at C$255.14, with a volume of 2309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$254.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYD. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a C$262.00 price objective on Boyd Group Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$259.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$240.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$227.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

