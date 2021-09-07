Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,082 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000.

EWP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.23. 5,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,496. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.50. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $30.88.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

