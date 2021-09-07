Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,768 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 3.0% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,305,213. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.