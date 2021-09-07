Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for approximately 2.4% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.99. 46,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,207. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.27.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

