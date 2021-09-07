Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Has $5.38 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada makes up approximately 1.6% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNV. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,980,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,145,000 after purchasing an additional 504,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $997,406,000 after buying an additional 1,383,808 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,384,000 after buying an additional 1,389,449 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after acquiring an additional 926,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,077,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,450,000 after acquiring an additional 25,558 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.67.

NYSE:FNV traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.25. 32,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,144. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.80. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

