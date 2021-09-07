Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 53,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period.

Shares of PCY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.71. 7,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,891. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42.

