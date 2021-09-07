Bp Plc Has $3.39 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bp Plc lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS opened at $197.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.63 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.