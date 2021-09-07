Bp Plc Sells 11,986 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,986 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 12.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $4,283,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $117.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.75 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.39.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

