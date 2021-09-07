Bp Plc Sells 2,296 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bp Plc decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 27.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

FedEx stock opened at $266.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.25. The company has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.40 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

