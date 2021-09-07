Bp Plc Sells 24,710 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 17.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,710 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $8,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 7,483.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of PAG opened at $87.79 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.85 and a 200-day moving average of $82.47.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

