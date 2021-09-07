Bp Plc Sells 3,926 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $568.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $223.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.07 and a fifty-two week high of $571.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $535.25 and a 200-day moving average of $489.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

