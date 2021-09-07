Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Brady were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,644,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,578,000 after acquiring an additional 274,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brady by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,542,000 after buying an additional 174,677 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Brady by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,761,000 after buying an additional 497,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brady by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,013,000 after buying an additional 46,310 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brady by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,600,000 after buying an additional 72,287 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

NYSE:BRC opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average of $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

