Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,625 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,649 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Walmart by 552.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,480 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Walmart by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Walmart by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,720 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Walmart by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 533,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $74,433,501.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,884,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $112,028,534.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,826,701. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,196,454 shares of company stock worth $3,530,357,633 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $149.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.97. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

