Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 4,807 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 213,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 270,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 94,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 70,824 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $53.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

