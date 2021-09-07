Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after buying an additional 58,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after buying an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,599,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,367,196,000 after purchasing an additional 56,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 18.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

GOOG opened at $2,895.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,721.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2,433.42. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,289 shares of company stock worth $327,284,229. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

