Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $701,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day moving average is $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $145.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

