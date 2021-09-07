Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,219. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group stock opened at $195.30 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.47.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. TheStreet downgraded CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

