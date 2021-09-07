Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on MNRL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $19.31 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.15.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 2.36. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $21.94.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 736.84%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,249,761.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 40,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $831,552.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

