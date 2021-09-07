Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,811 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Brightcove worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. Brightcove Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $483.62 million, a PE ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brightcove presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,223 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $71,253.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 64,349 shares of company stock worth $732,999. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.