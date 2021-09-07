Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $585.00 to $600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $549.52.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $497.68 on Friday. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $343.48 and a 52 week high of $507.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $4,773,000. Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

