Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $564.00 at Truist Securities

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $554.00 to $564.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Broadcom stock opened at $497.68 on Friday. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $507.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.01. The company has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 61.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

