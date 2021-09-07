Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Summit Redstone

Summit Redstone cut shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

AVGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $549.52.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $497.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $481.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.01. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $343.48 and a 1 year high of $507.85. The stock has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,346,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after buying an additional 582,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in Broadcom by 500.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after buying an additional 455,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

