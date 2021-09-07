Brokerages Anticipate Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.29. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 56.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHMI shares. JMP Securities downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHMI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.07. 169,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

