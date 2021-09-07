Brokerages Anticipate iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Brokerages predict that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. iQIYI reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year sales of $4.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for iQIYI.

IQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. CLSA raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 28.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iQIYI by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in iQIYI by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

IQ traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 535,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,201,861. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

