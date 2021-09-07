Brokerages Anticipate KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.46 Million

Equities analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to report sales of $38.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.50 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted sales of $38.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $154.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $146.90 million to $161.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $149.59 million, with estimates ranging from $140.30 million to $158.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%.

KREF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.24.

Shares of KREF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $21.80. 6,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,630. The company has a current ratio of 619.94, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.72. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $23.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

In other news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $215,996.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,110.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,844,000 after acquiring an additional 26,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,987,000 after buying an additional 726,411 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,382,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,528,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after buying an additional 63,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

