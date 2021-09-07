Brokerages Expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to report sales of $63.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.25 million to $64.80 million. Central Pacific Financial posted sales of $60.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $249.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $247.27 million to $251.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $247.40 million, with estimates ranging from $241.60 million to $253.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE CPF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,669. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $702.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.34. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $28.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.