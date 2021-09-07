Brokerages Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.13. DiamondRock Hospitality posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%.

DRH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 305,470 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $3,992,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.95. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

