Brokerages Expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.57 Million

Brokerages expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to post $20.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.63 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $19.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $83.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.40 million to $83.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $91.26 million, with estimates ranging from $91.02 million to $91.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $37,417.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $215,747. 8.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMAO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $262.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.28. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

