Brokerages Expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Post $0.95 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMBH traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $735.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 32.59%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

