Brokerages Expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.28). Glaukos posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 155.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

GKOS stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $43.66 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $55,000.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.