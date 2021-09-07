Brokerages Expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.28). Glaukos posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 155.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.
Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%.
GKOS stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $43.66 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $55,000.
About Glaukos
Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.
