Brokerages Expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Installed Building Products reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.70.

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $11,507,884.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,628 shares of company stock worth $31,856,320. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 789,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,491,000 after purchasing an additional 96,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $969,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $123.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.81. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $140.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

