Brokerages Expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to report sales of $164.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.57 million. StarTek reported sales of $162.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $682.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $668.87 million to $695.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $713.38 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $729.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.81%.

SRT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of StarTek in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE:SRT traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $5.89. 25,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,388. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $240.31 million, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.41. StarTek has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in StarTek by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of StarTek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,166,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StarTek Company Profile

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

