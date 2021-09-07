Brokerages Expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $461.39 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will post sales of $461.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $444.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $475.00 million. The Manitowoc posted sales of $355.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $463.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.74 million. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, increased their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

NYSE:MTW traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $22.53. 4,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.44. The Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average is $22.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Manitowoc by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 546,146 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in The Manitowoc by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 76,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 36,082 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

