Brokerages Expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.54 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will post $149.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.10 million and the highest is $152.98 million. The RMR Group reported sales of $150.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $582.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $579.90 million to $586.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $587.90 million, with estimates ranging from $580.50 million to $598.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million.

A number of research firms have commented on RMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,775. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.88. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $47.12.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a $7.00 dividend. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

