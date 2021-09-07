Brokerages Set Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) PT at $92.18

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.18.
ARWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th.
In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 1.23.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.
Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.