Brokerages Set Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) PT at $92.18

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.18.

ARWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,337,000 after buying an additional 173,082 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,299,000 after buying an additional 259,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

