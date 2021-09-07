Brokerages Set CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) PT at $47.25

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Truist lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $30.96 and a 1-year high of $54.94.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 79.07%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

