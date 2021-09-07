Brokerages Set Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) PT at $9.60

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,733,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 18,325 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 96.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,092,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 536,622 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 496.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 646,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 538,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $28,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.25. 139,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,704. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

