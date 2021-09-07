Brokerages Set HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target at $30.00

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Investec upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. DBS Vickers upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get HSBC alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,814,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,293,000 after purchasing an additional 150,490 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,699 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,184,000 after acquiring an additional 76,892 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,842,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,992,000 after acquiring an additional 287,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,458,000 after acquiring an additional 199,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,365. HSBC has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $107.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. Research analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 114.74%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.