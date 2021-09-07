Brokerages Set iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) PT at $77.42

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.42.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Desjardins boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.39 price objective (down previously from C$81.00) on shares of iA Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of iA Financial stock remained flat at $$58.50 on Tuesday. iA Financial has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $59.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.70.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

