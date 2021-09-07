Brokerages Set K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target at $11.56

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.56.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNTNF traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.89. 32,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,412. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.