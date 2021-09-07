Brokerages Set Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) PT at $38.00

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADRNY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.9858 per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

