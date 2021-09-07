Brokerages Set Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) PT at $18.70

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.90.

NOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at $1,169,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 125.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 70,427 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at $1,053,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9,106.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 61,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares during the period. 54.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOG traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.58. 945,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,780. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.79. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. The firm had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. Research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

