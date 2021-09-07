Brokerages Set SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Target Price at $71.90

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $70.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,618. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.53. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.64. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.